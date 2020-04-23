salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,361 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,395.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,983 shares of company stock valued at $65,208,495. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,275,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,091. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 758.64, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

