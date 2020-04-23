Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Market Perform

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JSAIY. Societe Generale raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

JSAIY stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 55,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.70.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

