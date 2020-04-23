Saputo (TSE:SAP) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Saputo (TSE:SAP) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a media sentiment score of -1.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Saputo stock traded down C$0.61 on Thursday, reaching C$34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 445,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,517. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$29.31 and a 1 year high of C$46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.17.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. CIBC cut shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.58.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

