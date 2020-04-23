Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $45.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,408.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,978.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,883.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,380.23.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

