Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.62. 2,226,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,416,052. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

