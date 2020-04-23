Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 106.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,398 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $21.18. 2,600,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,474. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

