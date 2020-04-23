Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 412.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,466,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,233,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,747 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,185.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 687,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 666,660 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,322.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 555,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after buying an additional 516,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,854,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,549,000 after buying an additional 413,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,978. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.