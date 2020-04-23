Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Decreased by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,975 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.9% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,521,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,115,000 after acquiring an additional 107,188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,488,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236,368 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,172.0% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,795,000 after purchasing an additional 996,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,342,000 after purchasing an additional 162,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 797,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.69 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,538. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.