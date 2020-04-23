Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Boosted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,389 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 14.4% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $67,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $55.80. 1,043,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,260. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72.

