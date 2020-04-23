Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Total Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4,190.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,665 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $40,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 409,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $87.40. 537,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $102.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

