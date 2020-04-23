Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 808,598 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,161,000 after purchasing an additional 588,853 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,478,000 after purchasing an additional 220,164 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,014,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,799,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.40. 537,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,642. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $102.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

