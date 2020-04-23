Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 695,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,844. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

