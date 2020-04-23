Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.79. 10,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,634. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2301 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.