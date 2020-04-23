Scotiabank Lowers Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$14.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:MRE traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.38. 210,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,131. The company has a market capitalization of $633.26 million and a PE ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$5.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$917.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.45 million.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

