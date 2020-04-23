Scotiabank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Scotiabank in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.33% from the stock’s previous close.

ARESF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Shares of ARESF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.