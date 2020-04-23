SCYNEXIS’s (SCYX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 378.18% from the company’s current price.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

SCYX opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 213,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

