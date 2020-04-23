Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Sell Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

NASDAQ STX traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $47.89. 5,727,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $976,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 32.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,485,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Seagate Technology by 290.4% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 452,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,065,000 after buying an additional 336,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

