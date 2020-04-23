Seagate Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,589 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 720% compared to the typical volume of 925 put options.

Shares of STX stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,744. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

