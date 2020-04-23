Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

SEE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.18. 1,462,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,974. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Lustig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

