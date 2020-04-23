Seaport Global Securities Comments on Dover Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.59%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.14. 35,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,167. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $662,751 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dover by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

