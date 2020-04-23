Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Seattle Genetics has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seattle Genetics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $139.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.86 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $145.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.76.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.