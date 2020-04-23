SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE SEAS opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $894.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 2.02. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $36.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after buying an additional 765,852 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $22,800,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $22,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,686,000 after buying an additional 570,294 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

