SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEIC stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 580,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

