Select Medical (SEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Select Medical to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Select Medical has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.27-1.46 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.27-1.46 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Select Medical from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

