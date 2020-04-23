Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.28.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,857,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,640,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 754.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 422,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 372,881 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 156,266 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after buying an additional 149,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

