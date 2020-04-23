Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will post $8.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.70 million to $8.75 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $7.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $50.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.94 million to $54.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $79.63 million, with estimates ranging from $69.16 million to $90.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sequans Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQNS opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $145.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.