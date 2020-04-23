Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.45) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Shares of LON SQZ opened at GBX 96.60 ($1.27) on Thursday. Serica Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 61.30 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 146 ($1.92). The company has a market cap of $216.79 million and a PE ratio of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.50.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.