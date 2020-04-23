ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

SFBS traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.06. 3,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 5,172 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $149,729.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,291.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.