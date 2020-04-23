Shadow Token Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Shadow Token has a market cap of $131,822.68 and approximately $15.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadow Token token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.60 or 0.02608782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00214941 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Shadow Token

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com.

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

Shadow Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

