Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Shake Shack earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

Shares of SHAK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,435. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

