Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 4,300 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Andrea Botta bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 over the last ninety days.

LNG stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.20. 1,715,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,040. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

