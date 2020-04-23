Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.12. 1,378,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,444. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.