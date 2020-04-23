Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,381,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,399,000 after acquiring an additional 89,188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,233,000 after acquiring an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinix by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 824,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,993,000 after acquiring an additional 64,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.21.

EQIX traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $685.49. The company had a trading volume of 382,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $440.72 and a 52-week high of $698.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,757.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,428.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

