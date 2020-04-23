Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,465,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,793,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $190.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

