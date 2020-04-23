Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 227,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 100,289 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 99,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.99. 3,593,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,112. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

