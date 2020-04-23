Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.49% of Seneca Foods worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,645,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SENEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $412,544.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SENEA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,744. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Seneca Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $329.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.97 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

