Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American National Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American National Insurance by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in American National Insurance by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in American National Insurance by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of American National Insurance stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average of $106.29. American National Insurance has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $126.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 15.24%.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

