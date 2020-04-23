Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,598,000 after purchasing an additional 199,158 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $124.41. 576,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,858. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.54. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 788.85%. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRDK. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

