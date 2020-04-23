Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $118.09. 101,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,509. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.61. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $196.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.60.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

