Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,820 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Ares Capital worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $11.35. 2,842,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.06. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

