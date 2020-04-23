Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Sanderson Farms worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $43,042,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $9,463,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 49,321 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

NASDAQ SAFM traded up $7.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.56. The stock had a trading volume of 397,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average of $146.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

