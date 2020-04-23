Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $6.16 on Thursday, reaching $1,005.71. 259,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,788. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $922.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,081.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.87.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

