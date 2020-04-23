Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,621 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after buying an additional 105,441 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in FedEx by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,175,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,159,000 after acquiring an additional 282,380 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average is $145.27. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $198.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.35.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

