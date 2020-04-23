Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.39% of Kennametal worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 9,771.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,113,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after buying an additional 2,092,149 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,365,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,120,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 798,756 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 260,034.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 743,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of KMT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.22. 760,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,458. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $42.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

