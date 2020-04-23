Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.75. 1,976,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day moving average is $191.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $238.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

