Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 130.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,434 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,622,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000.

Shares of BATS GSEW traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $41.14. 123,410 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

