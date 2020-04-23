Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 68,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 327,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 19,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $1,377,498.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

