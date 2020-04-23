Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 14,020 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,295,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 141,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.47. 602,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.61. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

