Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 15,162 Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VPG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 51,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,443. The firm has a market cap of $276.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VPG shares. ValuEngine cut Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $117,283.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

