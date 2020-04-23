Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 31,200 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 2.97% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 585.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.94. 16,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 million, a P/E ratio of 66.43 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.09%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

